Three held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from the them.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, police of various stations raided at Chand Chowk, Aadah and Sherpur and arrested drug peddlers Adeel, Ahmed Raza and Sonia Bibi and recovered 20 liters liquor, 2.1 kg heroin and 2.2 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.