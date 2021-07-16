Three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to the police, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested three accused besides recovering 1.

160 kg hashish, 50 liters of liquor and a rifle.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Nasir and Amir Shehzad.

The police registered cases against the accused.