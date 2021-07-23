Three held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 5.480kg hashish from their possessions here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, officials of Sambrial police station conducted a raid and arrested Qadeer and Aqeel with 2.820kg.

Meanwhile, City Pasrur police team arrested Adil with 2.660kg hashish.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.