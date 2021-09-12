Three held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police conducted raids and arrested three drug peddlersidentified as Zahid, Imran Shah and Asif Khursheed and recovered 2.78kg hashish and 10 liters liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.