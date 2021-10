SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police raided in different areas and arrested three drug peddlers identified as Taimor, Awais and Dilawar Raza and recovered 1.6 kg narcotics and liquor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.