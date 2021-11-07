Three held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

City Daska police arrested Shehzad Shakeel from Jamku Noorpura, Shehzad Iqbal alias doctor from Gali Hakeemwali, Mohallah Rajpootan, Fateh Muhammad from Thathianran and recovered 3 kg hashish, 20 litersliquor and 20 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.