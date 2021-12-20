UrduPoint.com

Three Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:08 PM

Three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 3.5 kg hashish, 40 liters liquor and a pistol from them.

The accused were identified as Muneer Pervaiz, Jafar Hussain and Usama Shafique.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

