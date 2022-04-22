Three held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The district police, in a crackdown, on Friday claimed to have arrested three accused with narcotics and weapons.

According to police, officials in different areas arrested Fawad Habib, Abdullah Jan and Sangeen Khanwith 3.620-kg hashish and weapon.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.