Three Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 07:44 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The district police, in a crackdown, on Friday claimed to have arrested three accused with narcotics and weapons.

According to police, officials in different areas arrested Fawad Habib, Abdullah Jan and Sangeen Khanwith 3.620-kg hashish and weapon.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

