Three held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three drug pushers and narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, City Pasrur police arrested notorious drug peddler transgender Saba with 1.7 kg hashish, Raheem Maseeh with 120bottles of liquor and Sajjad Akhtar with 5 liters of liquor.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.