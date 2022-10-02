Three held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug pushers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The accused riding on a motorcycle were peddling drug when police intercepted them near Nizampura village and recovered six packets of narcotics, Rs 50,000 in cash, and two mobile phones from them.

The police have also arrested the accused identified as Ghaffar, Wasim and Sakina Bibi.

A case has been registered against the accused.

In a road accident, a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit to death Khalid Hussain (32) when he was crossing Kanganpur road.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to a local hospital.

Investigation was underway.