Three Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023

Three held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police during checking at Wahga area in the limits of Sabzpir police station, seized 1.

380kg hashish from Zahoor Ahmed.

The police also recovered 6 kg hashish from Karim Altaf and Adnan in Kotli Daso Singh area,in the precincts of Motra police station.

The police have arrested all the accused after registering cases against them.

