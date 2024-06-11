Three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) District police arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession,here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson,Tarkhanawala police while acting on a tip-off conducted raid and netted three drug peddlers identified as Khalid,Nasreen and Qaisar.

Police recovered 1.3 kg hashish and 135 liters of liquor and cash from them.

Further investigation was underway.