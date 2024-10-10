Three held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested five persons with narcotics.

According to police, SHO Badiana police station along with police team during crackdown in the different areas and detained Ehtisham, Bilal Munir and Arshad Mehmood with 3.610kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.