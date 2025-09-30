Three held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested three accused and recovered narcotics from them.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and apprehended three outlaws -- Ashraf, Akhtar and Gulzar -- besides recovering 1.2-kg hashish, 20 litres of liquor from them.

Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation underway.