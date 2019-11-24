UrduPoint.com
Three Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Sadar police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three persons including a couple on the charge of drug peddling and recovered 8 kg heroin from their possession.

A team of Sadar police station signaled a suspected car to stop near Awanwali Pulli at Sitiana Road and recovered 8 kg heroin from secret cavities of the vehicle.

The police arrested car rider Maqsood, his wife Tahira Bibi, residents of Farooqabad and Muhammad Sohail resident of Peshawar.

Further investigation was underway.

