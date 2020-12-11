UrduPoint.com
Three Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:06 PM

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested three drug peddlers during a crackdown from various parts of the district.

On a tip-off, team of Laksiyan Police headed by SHO Ali Nawaz Shah conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three notorious drug pushers and recovered 2.

120 Kg Hashish, 90 liter liquor and a gun of 12 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Akramullah, Shahbaz and Imran.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

