Three Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 03:23 PM

Mela police on Wednesday arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Mela police on Wednesday arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said here that the team raided various places and arrested Liaquat Ali,Babir Ali and Falak Sher as well as recovered 1.100kg hash,530 gm heroin and 150 litres liquor from them.

Separate cases were registered.

