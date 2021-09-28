Three held with narcotics in sargodha

Police on Tuesday arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from their possession.

A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, Sahiwal police team conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three accused and recovered 2.

150 kg hashish and a rifle 444 bore from them.

The accused were identified as-Azhar,Zeeshan and Asif Iqbal.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, he added.