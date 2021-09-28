Three Held With Narcotics In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:26 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapon from their possession.
A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, Sahiwal police team conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three accused and recovered 2.
150 kg hashish and a rifle 444 bore from them.
The accused were identified as-Azhar,Zeeshan and Asif Iqbal.
Separate cases were registered against the accused, he added.