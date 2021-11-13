Three held with narcotics in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 1.230 kg hashish, 84 liters liquor and a pistol from them.

The accused were identified as Muneer Pervaiz, Jafar Hussain and Usama Shafique.

Cases have been registered against the accused.