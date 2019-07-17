UrduPoint.com
Three Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:54 PM

Three held with narcotics in Sargodha

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from Shahpur Saddar police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from Shahpur Saddar police limits.

A team of Shahpur police headed by DSP Circle Khalid Khan intercepted a suspected passenger coach coming from Quetta at checkpost and recovered 26 kg hashish concealed in solar penal.

The police have arrested three accused identified as Tariq, Haris and Fayyaz.

A case has been registered against the accused.

