Three Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:04 PM
Daska Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 5 kg hashish from their possession
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Daska Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 5 kg hashish from their possession.
The accused were identified as Abbas, Amanullah and Mazaffar.
Cases have been registered against the accused.