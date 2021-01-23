Three held with narcotics in sialkot

Daska Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 5 kg hashish from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Daska Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 5 kg hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Abbas, Amanullah and Mazaffar.

Cases have been registered against the accused.