Three held with narcotics in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three drug paddlers with narcotics.

According to the police, a police team conducted a search operation against drug dealers and arrested Ramzan and Yasir besides recovering 3.883kg hashish.

Meanwhile, the Civil Lines police arrested Qamar Butt with 15 liters of liquor.