Three Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:53 PM

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three drug paddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three drug paddlers with narcotics.

According to the police, a police team conducted a search operation against drug dealers and arrested Ramzan and Yasir besides recovering 3.883kg hashish.

Meanwhile, the Civil Lines police arrested Qamar Butt with 15 liters of liquor.

More Stories From Pakistan

