Three held with narcotics in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Phalora police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the team conducted a raid and caught three peddlers--Zulfiqar alias Bhatto, Muhammad Sajjad and Shaukat Ali and recovered 1.78 kg hash,15 litres liquor from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.