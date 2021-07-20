Three Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Phalora police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
Police said on Tuesday that the team conducted a raid and caught three peddlers--Zulfiqar alias Bhatto, Muhammad Sajjad and Shaukat Ali and recovered 1.78 kg hash,15 litres liquor from them.
Separate cases were registered against the accused.