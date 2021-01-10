UrduPoint.com
Three Held With Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Three held with weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pasrur city police arrested three people for possessing illegal weapons.

On the directives of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, the city police Pasrur conducted raids at various parts of the city and arrested Manzoor, Noman and Imran and recovered illicit weapons and several bullets from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

