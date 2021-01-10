Three held with weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Pasrur city police arrested three people for possessing illegal weapons.

On the directives of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, the city police Pasrur conducted raids at various parts of the city and arrested Manzoor, Noman and Imran and recovered illicit weapons and several bullets from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.