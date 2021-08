SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The police Tuesday arrested seven persons and recovered weapons from them.

The police said that, a team of Phularwan police station conducted raid at Thathi Noor and arrested three accused -- Fahad Hassan, Shahbaz and Tariq -- and recovered two rifles, a Kalashnikov and a gun from them.

Police have registered cases.