SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Police arrested three persons and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said on Monday that Phularwan police conducted raids in various areas and arrested three accused identified as Nazar Hayyat, Muhammad Ramzanand Muhammad Shehbaz and recovered two pistols, a rifle and a gun from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.