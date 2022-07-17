Three held with weapons

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :District police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three suspects and seized weapons in Sheikhupura during polling for Punjab Assembly seats.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad, police stopped a suspicious car by setting up picket and found latest weapons in the vehicle.

Police arrested three accused, besides seized illegal weapons and warned that violation of law on polling day will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The DPO said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.