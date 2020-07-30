Three highway robbers arrested by patroling police

Punjab Highway Patrolling police arrested three members of a gang of highway robbers near Zaheer Nagar canal bridge during an operation on Thursday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police arrested three members of a gang of highway robbers near Zaheer Nagar canal bridge during an operation on Thursday.

Incharge PHP Pakhi Mor Tauseef and shift incharge Ghulam Abbas accompanying police team spotted dubious persons near bridge of Zaheer Nagar canal and arrested three accused.

PHP police also recovered a Kalashanakov, two pistols and ammunition from their possession. Two other suspects, however, managed to escape.

The accused were involved in highway robberies and cases have been got registered against them with PS Machiwal.

SP patrolling police Multan Zubaida Parveen appreciated the performance of the police team.