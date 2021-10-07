UrduPoint.com

Three Highways Inaugurated In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Three highways inaugurated in South Punjab

Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi on Thursday inaugurated three highways completed with the cost of Rs. 370 million to facilitate people of his constituency

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi on Thursday inaugurated three highways completed with the cost of Rs. 370 million to facilitate people of his constituency.

The three highways included 8.5 km long road stretched from Pull Klasra to Pull 88 with cost of Rs.

1250 million, second one from Noor Shah to Pir Juggi road costing Rs. 140 million and the third road was 12.5 km long highway from Pull 64 to Noor Shah road.

Addressing to media persons after the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the government was committed to fulfill all its promises to redress their grievances and provide opportunities to them at their door step.

He stated that the new roads would open new employment opportunities for peopleof entire region.

Related Topics

Road Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan sobs as he meets his father in NCB cust ..

Aryan Khan sobs as he meets his father in NCB custody

11 minutes ago
 Lao capital station of China-Laos Railway makes de ..

Lao capital station of China-Laos Railway makes debut

1 minute ago
 Seminar on road safety held

Seminar on road safety held

1 minute ago
 Price of flour higher in Sindh than other province ..

Price of flour higher in Sindh than other provinces: Haleem Adil Sheikh

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in G20 financial ..

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 financial inclusion meeting

11 minutes ago
 NATO Actions Contradict Statements About Resumptio ..

NATO Actions Contradict Statements About Resumption of Dialogue With Russia - Kr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.