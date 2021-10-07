Three highways inaugurated in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi on Thursday inaugurated three highways completed with the cost of Rs. 370 million to facilitate people of his constituency

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Mian Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi on Thursday inaugurated three highways completed with the cost of Rs. 370 million to facilitate people of his constituency.

The three highways included 8.5 km long road stretched from Pull Klasra to Pull 88 with cost of Rs.

1250 million, second one from Noor Shah to Pir Juggi road costing Rs. 140 million and the third road was 12.5 km long highway from Pull 64 to Noor Shah road.

Addressing to media persons after the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the government was committed to fulfill all its promises to redress their grievances and provide opportunities to them at their door step.

He stated that the new roads would open new employment opportunities for peopleof entire region.