UrduPoint.com

Three Hindko Language Books To Be Launched On Feb 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Three Hindko language books to be launched on Feb 21

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Gandhara Hindko Academy (GHA) would launch three Hindko language books authored by Ms Gul Arbab here on Tuesday (Feb 21)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Gandhara Hindko Academy (GHA) would launch three Hindko language books authored by Ms Gul Arbab here on Tuesday (Feb 21).

In a press statement issued on Monday, the ceremony was likely to be attended by PAL Chairman Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk, General Secretary GHA Muhammad Ziauddin, and Hindko research scholars Iqbal Sikandar, Prof Nasir Ali Syed, Dr Saba Gul, Bushra Farukh and Nusrat Naseem.

During the ceremony, a literary program would be held to highlight the importance and history of Hindko culture in Peshawar and adjoining areas on the eve of International Mother's Day.

The participants would express views on the work of Ms Gul Arbab who hails from Peshawar and writes in both urdu and Hindko languages.

Ahmad Nadeem Awan will facilitate the proceedings of the literary programme being held on February 21 which is marked as International Mother Language Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Nasir February From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

5 minutes ago
 5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punj ..

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Af ..

Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq holds farewell meeting with ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

3 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Exp ..

Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Expand - World Union of Old Belie ..

31 seconds ago
 US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to ..

US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to Kiev for Security Reasons - So ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.