Three Hindko language books to be launched on Feb 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Gandhara Hindko Academy (GHA) would launch three Hindko language books authored by Ms Gul Arbab here on Tuesday (Feb 21).

In a press statement issued on Monday, the ceremony was likely to be attended by PAL Chairman Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk, General Secretary GHA Muhammad Ziauddin, and Hindko research scholars Iqbal Sikandar, Prof Nasir Ali Syed, Dr Saba Gul, Bushra Farukh and Nusrat Naseem.

During the ceremony, a literary program would be held to highlight the importance and history of Hindko culture in Peshawar and adjoining areas on the eve of International Mother's Day.

The participants would express views on the work of Ms Gul Arbab who hails from Peshawar and writes in both urdu and Hindko languages.

Ahmad Nadeem Awan will facilitate the proceedings of the literary programme being held on February 21 which is marked as International Mother Language Day.