Three hotel managers booked over violating marriage act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::The police have registered cases against managers of three hotels/marriage halls on the charge of violation of marriage act.

Police spokesman told APP on Tuesday that Assistant Commissioner City Shumaila Manzoor conducted surprise checking of marriage halls, restaurants and hotel last night and found three hotels--Victorian Marquee, Zoom Marquee and Royal Palm Marquee on Canal Road violating the marriage act.

She reported to area police and police on the report of Assistant Commissioner registered cases against hotel managers Ashfaq, Imtiaz and Aslam.