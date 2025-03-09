Three Hotel Workers Injured In Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Three workers received serious burn injuries in a fire in a local hotel in Mansoorabad police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in the kitchen of Royal Palm Marquee situated at Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge due to leakage of a gas cylinder.
As a result, the fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused serious burn injuries to three workers, Waqas Akram (22), Mehboob (21), of Pakpatan, and Ali Idrees (16), of Okara.
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts and shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-1 after providing first aid, he added.
