Three hotels of Skardu declared quarantine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has declared three hotels situated in Skardu town as quarantine for incoming zaireen(Pilgrims) from Iran and a special team of doctors have been deputed to screen them.

Two ambulances are also allocated for zaireen(Pilgrims) and all the arrangements have been made to tackle spread of corona. The incoming zaireen would be shifted to declared quarantine in Skardu for next 14 days and tests if suspected persons would be Natioal Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

Only one infected, Raza Hussain from Shiger Baltistan region was discharged from hospital after treatment.