Three hotels sealed on violation of Ramazan Ordinance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration sealed three hotels on charges of violation of Ramazan Ordinance here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar inspected different markets to check hotels. He sealed three hotels as named New Nawab Restuarant, Nawab Kefay and Haqqani Restaurant on violation of Ramazan Ordinance.