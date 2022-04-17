Three hotels sealed on violation of Ramzan Ordinance

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration on Sunday sealed three hotels on charges of violation of Ramzan Ordinance here.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Burewala inspected different markets to check hotels. Three hotels namely Turbat Restuarant, Pathan hotel and Makkah Restuarant were sealed on violation of Ramzan Ordinance.The administration also imposed fine Rs,30,000 per each hotel on violation.