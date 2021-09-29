UrduPoint.com

Three Hotels Sealed Over Presence Of Dengue Larvae

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Three hotels sealed over presence of dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration teams raided and sealed three hotels after finding presence of dengue larvae in their premises here on Wednesday.

The health department teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair launched anti-dengue surveillance drive at various places of the city.

Three hotels including Bundu Khan and others were temporarily sealed over dengue larvae.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the checking drive regarding dengue was underway across the district.

He said there were threats of spreading dengue due to weather change and urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures.

He warned that heavy fines would be imposed besides sealing of building over presence of dengue larvae.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

22 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

22 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

24 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

37 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.