Three hotels sealed over presence of dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration teams raided and sealed three hotels after finding presence of dengue larvae in their premises here on Wednesday.

The health department teams led by Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair launched anti-dengue surveillance drive at various places of the city.

Three hotels including Bundu Khan and others were temporarily sealed over dengue larvae.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the checking drive regarding dengue was underway across the district.

He said there were threats of spreading dengue due to weather change and urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures.

He warned that heavy fines would be imposed besides sealing of building over presence of dengue larvae.