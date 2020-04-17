UrduPoint.com
Three- Hour Complete Lockdown Observed In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:51 PM

Three- hour complete lockdown observed in northern Sindh

Complete lockdown from 12pm to 3pm was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh on Friday. All kinds of business activities also remained suspended between 12pm and 3pm

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A complete lockdown from 12pm to 3pm was observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of northern Sindh on Friday. All kinds of business activities also remained suspended between 12pm and 3pm.

According to Sindh Home department spokesperson, continuation of last week's directives, no gatherings and congregations were allowed during the complete lockdown and the movement of citizens was banned as well. However, the district administrations have exempted people involved in an emergency situation.

