UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Hours Additional Power Supply For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:23 AM

Three hours additional power supply for Balochistan

The two feeders of Balochistan's urban and rural areas will be given three hours additional electricity for a period of three months, it was decided on Monday in a high-level meeting on the power issues in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The two feeders of Balochistan's urban and rural areas will be given three hours additional electricity for a period of three months, it was decided on Monday in a high-level meeting on the power issues in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by members of Balochistan Coordination Committee constituted by the prime minister, said a statement issued here.

The members of the Committee included Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Advisor to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The meeting underlined the need to take comprehensive steps for the resolution of power issues in Balochistan. It was urged to shift around 29500 tube-wells in the province on solar energy.

It was also decided that Minister for Power along with his team would visit Balochistan next month to review the steps taken for resolving power issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Electricity Visit

Recent Stories

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

10 seconds ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

12 seconds ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

2 minutes ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

2 minutes ago

Sustained law enforcement actions, operations help ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Foreign Minister Says 2+2 Format Talks Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.