Three hours additional power supply for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The two feeders of Balochistan 's urban and rural areas will be given three hours additional electricity for a period of three months, it was decided on Monday in a high-level meeting on the power issues in Balochistan

The meeting was attended by members of Balochistan Coordination Committee constituted by the prime minister, said a statement issued here.

The members of the Committee included Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Advisor to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The meeting underlined the need to take comprehensive steps for the resolution of power issues in Balochistan. It was urged to shift around 29500 tube-wells in the province on solar energy.

It was also decided that Minister for Power along with his team would visit Balochistan next month to review the steps taken for resolving power issues.