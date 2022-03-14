UrduPoint.com

Three House Robbers Held; Valuables Worth Rs 1.8 Million Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Three house robbers held; valuables worth Rs 1.8 million recovered

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested three accused of house robbers gang and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.8 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested three accused of house robbers gang and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.8 million.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas renewed efforts are underway to curb crimes in the city and to arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

According to a news release , a CIA police team comprising of Sub-Inspectors Noor Ullah, Habib Ullah along with other officials apprehended a three member's afghani gang involved in house robberies.

The accused were identified as Fareed Ullah, Mir Vaiz and Hassan Khan.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of house robberies in areas of Pir Wadhai and Islamabad.

The IGP appreciated this performance of CIA police team and directed to tight the noose around criminal elements.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Police CIA Criminals Million

Recent Stories

GDA, BAP delegations call on Prime Minister

GDA, BAP delegations call on Prime Minister

56 seconds ago
 Prior heart defect may up risk for severe Covid: S ..

Prior heart defect may up risk for severe Covid: Study

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Super League Tape Ball tournament to star ..

Pakistan Super League Tape Ball tournament to start from March 17

2 minutes ago
 Love, peace, brotherhood, unity beautiful symbols ..

Love, peace, brotherhood, unity beautiful symbols of Punjab's culture: Chief Min ..

2 minutes ago
 5 held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol ..

5 held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol openly

2 minutes ago
 March 23, golden day of country's history; says Ha ..

March 23, golden day of country's history; says Hamza

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>