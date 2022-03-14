Three house robbers held; valuables worth Rs 1.8 million recovered

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested three accused of house robbers gang and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.8 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has arrested three accused of house robbers gang and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.8 million.

Following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas renewed efforts are underway to curb crimes in the city and to arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

According to a news release , a CIA police team comprising of Sub-Inspectors Noor Ullah, Habib Ullah along with other officials apprehended a three member's afghani gang involved in house robberies.

The accused were identified as Fareed Ullah, Mir Vaiz and Hassan Khan.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of house robberies in areas of Pir Wadhai and Islamabad.

The IGP appreciated this performance of CIA police team and directed to tight the noose around criminal elements.