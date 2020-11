MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Three houses were burnt to ashes when a fire erupted in Tharparkar on Saturday. According to police, the fire erupted in village Veer Dandal, leaving three houses of Nagji, Bhoio Thaakur into ashes.

The firefighters were called but did not arrive, however, villagers extinguished fire on self help basis.