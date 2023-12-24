Three houses gutted in Srinagar blaze

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Three houses were gutted in a fire incident at Solina locality in Srinagar district of India's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official said three double-storey houses were gutted in the fire incident.

The fire started in one of the houses and soon spread to adjacent houses, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is not known yet and is being investigated.

The fire victims said that they lost all their belongings. “My wife is suffering from an ailment and was hospitalized. I was in the hospital when I heard about the incident.

My brother’s house is adjacent to my house, which was also gutted. My daughters and a niece are to be married next year, and we bought gold and clothes for them. All our valuables were gutted in the fire incident,” said Muhammad Ayoub Dar, a fire victim.