Three Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:10 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies here Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies here Monday.
A FDA spokesperson said the team during an action against unapproved colonies sealed Al-Madina Garden, Gulshan-e-Madina and Shahbaz Town on Rasala Road Bypass and demolished illegal constructions.