UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Three housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies here Monday.

A FDA spokesperson said the team during an action against unapproved colonies sealed Al-Madina Garden, Gulshan-e-Madina and Shahbaz Town on Rasala Road Bypass and demolished illegal constructions.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Housing

Recent Stories

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

9 seconds ago

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

15 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

15 minutes ago

Kazakh Aviation Authority Says Found Many Safety V ..

15 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews latest preparations for ‘ ..

26 minutes ago

Barty roars back to make winning start in Melbourn ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.