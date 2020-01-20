Three housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed three illegal housing colonies here Monday.

A FDA spokesperson said the team during an action against unapproved colonies sealed Al-Madina Garden, Gulshan-e-Madina and Shahbaz Town on Rasala Road Bypass and demolished illegal constructions.