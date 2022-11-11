Three housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Three illegal housing schemes were sealed by the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) here on Friday.

A FDA spokesperson said a raiding team checked status of various private housing societies in the city and found three colonies illegal.

The team sealed offices of Al-Najaf garden Chak No 51-JB, additional locality Chak No 7-JBand Al-Barkat valley Chak No 64-JB bypass road.

The constructions were also demolished with heavy machinery.