Open Menu

Three Housing Schemes Sealed In Tehsil Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Three housing schemes sealed in tehsil Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Three illegal private housing schemes were sealed in tehsil Jaranwala on Tuesday.

According to official sources, an enforcement team inspected housing schemes in tehsil Jaranwala and sealed offices of Zam Zam Avenue on Rajbah Road, Royal Villas (Extension) and Model City Executive.

The boundary walls and other structures were also demolished.

The team directed the developers to get approval of the schemes from the authority and then sell the plots.

Related Topics

Road Jaranwala From Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024

2 hours ago
 UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

11 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

11 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

11 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

12 hours ago
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

12 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

12 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

12 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

12 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

12 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan