Three Housing Schemes Sealed In Tehsil Jaranwala
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Three illegal private housing schemes were sealed in tehsil Jaranwala on Tuesday.
According to official sources, an enforcement team inspected housing schemes in tehsil Jaranwala and sealed offices of Zam Zam Avenue on Rajbah Road, Royal Villas (Extension) and Model City Executive.
The boundary walls and other structures were also demolished.
The team directed the developers to get approval of the schemes from the authority and then sell the plots.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2024
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed in car-truck collision on Swat Expressway22 minutes ago
-
DC inspects city's drainage after rain32 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi10 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall10 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..11 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station11 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais12 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games12 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission12 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city12 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents12 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'12 hours ago