Three housing schemes sealed in tehsil Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Three illegal private housing schemes were sealed in tehsil Jaranwala on Tuesday.

According to official sources, an enforcement team inspected housing schemes in tehsil Jaranwala and sealed offices of Zam Zam Avenue on Rajbah Road, Royal Villas (Extension) and Model City Executive.

The boundary walls and other structures were also demolished.

The team directed the developers to get approval of the schemes from the authority and then sell the plots.