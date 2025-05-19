Open Menu

Three Human Traffickers Arrested For Defrauding Citizens

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 11:22 PM

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested three individuals involved in human smuggling and visa fraud schemes that deceived citizens with false promises of overseas employment, extracting millions of rupees from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested three individuals involved in human smuggling and visa fraud schemes that deceived citizens with false promises of overseas employment, extracting millions of rupees from them.

A spokesperson for the FIA said, the arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Sabtain, Talha Hassan and Umar Usman. The arrests were made in separate raids conducted in the Phalia and Gujrat regions.

Muhammad Sabtain was arrested during a raid in Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin. He allegedly extorted over 3 million rupees from a citizen under the pretense of arranging employment in Spain. Instead, the victim was sent to Mauritania and was illegally directed toward Europe via boat.

The citizen refused to continue the journey and returned.

In another operation, suspect Umar Usman was arrested in Phalia, where 22 Pakistani passports were recovered from his possession. He was reportedly involved in sending individuals abroad illegally for employment. He failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered passports.

Talha Hassan, the third suspect, was found involved in illegally sending unsuspecting citizens to Iran, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan under the guise of employment opportunities.

All three suspects are now in custody and further investigation is underway, said spokesperson.

Recent Stories

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

2 minutes ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

2 minutes ago
 MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

2 minutes ago
 A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in ..

A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordina ..

2 minutes ago
 President appreciates security forces for operatio ..

President appreciates security forces for operations against Fitna al Khawarij

16 minutes ago
 CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking departmen ..

CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking department's team

16 minutes ago
PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

17 minutes ago
 Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with ..

Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with people

17 minutes ago
 Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with res ..

Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with resounding success at PNCA

17 minutes ago
 Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: ..

Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: Minister Kirmani

17 minutes ago
 NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid In ..

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

24 minutes ago
 Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death ..

Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death anniversary

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan