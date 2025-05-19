Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested three individuals involved in human smuggling and visa fraud schemes that deceived citizens with false promises of overseas employment, extracting millions of rupees from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone has arrested three individuals involved in human smuggling and visa fraud schemes that deceived citizens with false promises of overseas employment, extracting millions of rupees from them.

A spokesperson for the FIA said, the arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammad Sabtain, Talha Hassan and Umar Usman. The arrests were made in separate raids conducted in the Phalia and Gujrat regions.

Muhammad Sabtain was arrested during a raid in Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin. He allegedly extorted over 3 million rupees from a citizen under the pretense of arranging employment in Spain. Instead, the victim was sent to Mauritania and was illegally directed toward Europe via boat.

The citizen refused to continue the journey and returned.

In another operation, suspect Umar Usman was arrested in Phalia, where 22 Pakistani passports were recovered from his possession. He was reportedly involved in sending individuals abroad illegally for employment. He failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the recovered passports.

Talha Hassan, the third suspect, was found involved in illegally sending unsuspecting citizens to Iran, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan under the guise of employment opportunities.

All three suspects are now in custody and further investigation is underway, said spokesperson.