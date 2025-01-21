Three human traffickers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle, Faisalabad, held three agents involved in human trafficking.

According to official sources here Tuesday, the accused, arrested from Sahiwal and Faisalabad districts, were identified as Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Afzal and Husnain Ali. They were involved in sending people abroad illegally against heft amounts.

Accused Muhammad Asif took Rs5 million from a citizen to send him to Italy via Senegal for employment. Accused Muhammad Afzal swindled an amount of Rs 3.2 million from a citizen to send him to Italy while accused Husnain Ali was involved in cheating citizens through an advertisement on social media. The team recovered important evidence including a cell phone from his possession. The accused was linked to an international network.