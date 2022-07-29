Three human traffickers nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar has arrested three accused including proclaimed smuggler during successful raids in various areas.

The Spokesperson FIA told that the raiding team nabbed most wanted smuggler Allah Noor during a successful operation in Peshawar. The accused was involved in sending over 200 people illegally to Italy through land routes, he said.

The accused minted hundreds of thousands rupees from the innocent people under guise of valid visas.

Later, the accused was handed over to FIA Gujrat circle for further investigation as he was wanted in 20 human trafficking cases.

Similarly, in other separate raids, the FIA teams accused Khalid and Waheedur Rehman and recovered fake visas, stamps and other documents from them.

They were involved in preparing fake visas and other documents. Investigation has been started against both the accused after registration of cases.