UrduPoint.com

Three Human-traffickers Nabbed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Three human-traffickers nabbed in Faisalabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle arrested three persons allegedly involved in human trafficking, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle arrested three persons allegedly involved in human trafficking, here on Monday.

The accused were identified as Liaqat Arsalan, Muhammad Rouf and Muhammad Sarfraz.

According to the FIA sources, the accused were exhorting money from people by deceiving them in the name of sending them abroad.

The FIA team recovered 60 Pakistani passports, letterhead, visiting cards and copies of several passports from their custody.

They were arrested from main Rajhana Road. A case was registered against them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Road Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gw ..

China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gwadar oil refinery

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli K ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' on Jan 17

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine G ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine Grain Exports Agreements - Krem ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destruct ..

Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destructive Line - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Legha ..

NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Leghari

5 minutes ago
 Senate for providing accommodation to visiting pla ..

Senate for providing accommodation to visiting players within complex of cricket ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.