Three human-traffickers nabbed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad circle arrested three persons allegedly involved in human trafficking, here on Monday.

The accused were identified as Liaqat Arsalan, Muhammad Rouf and Muhammad Sarfraz.

According to the FIA sources, the accused were exhorting money from people by deceiving them in the name of sending them abroad.

The FIA team recovered 60 Pakistani passports, letterhead, visiting cards and copies of several passports from their custody.

They were arrested from main Rajhana Road. A case was registered against them.