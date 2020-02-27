Three hurt as motorcycle slipped in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people sustained injuries as motorcycle slipped after its tyre burst near 98/15-L Mian Channu.

According to Rescue 1122, three people riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when motorcycle slipped after its tyre burst and motorcycle went uncontrolled.

As a result, three people sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak