Three Hurt As Motorcycle Slipped In Khanewal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:01 PM
KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people sustained injuries as motorcycle slipped after its tyre burst near 98/15-L Mian Channu.
According to Rescue 1122, three people riding on motorcycle were going somewhere when motorcycle slipped after its tyre burst and motorcycle went uncontrolled.
As a result, three people sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.
APP /sak