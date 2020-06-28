Three hurt as roof caved in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Atleast three persons sustained injuries as roof of workshop caved in near Laal chowk Mian Channu on Sunday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a roof of Al-Riaz workshop suddenly caved- in and three people stranded under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and provided first - aid to the injured on the spot.

The cause of incident could not be cleared yet.

APP /slm-sak